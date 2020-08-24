GREENVILLE — Helen Ilene Keller, age 93, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully August 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Helen was born on July 3, 1927, in Versailles, Ohio, to the late John and Louise (Heckert) Thompson. She graduated from West Milton High School in 1945 and later married Myron Eugene Keller on January 18, 1947, in Versailles, Ohio. Helen spent much of her life tending to her family, but also worked as a cook for the Greenville County School system. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1954, and was known for her cookie baking. She also enjoyed making counted cross stitch angels for family and friends.

Helen leaves behind her children, Michael E. (Marilyn) Keller of Greenville, Ohio, Karry L. (Susan) Keller of Laura, Ohio, Teresa L. (Philip) Meade of Chapmanville, W.Va., and Gloria (Barry) Brinley of Greenville, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren, as well as brother, John Thompson of Freemont, Nebr. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Myron Eugene Keller, and brothers, Jack and Harold Thompson.

Visitation will be held on August 27, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church, 7418 OH-121, Greenville, OH 45331. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Peter Menke officiating. Burial will be at the St. John Lutheran Cemetery across from the church. Flowers may be delivered to the church on August 27 from 8 to 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the church, State of Heart Hospice, or Gideons International. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be observed. For additional information and to view Helen's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com .