UNION CITY, Ind. — Helen Jean (Gilbert) Coppess, 95, most recently of Union City, Indiana, died Monday, August 10 (her birthday), 2020 in Greenville, Ohio at State of the Heart Hospice Center. The family is grateful for the dedication and care of the Hospice staff.

Helen was born on August 10, 1925, at home in Darke County, Ohio, Franklin Township, to the late Dr. Ray D. and Onda Limbert Gilbert. A 1943 graduate of Franklin High School, Helen attended Ohio State University for one year. She married Sam Coppess on May 17, 1945, who preceded her in death November 25, 2001. They lived on a farm east of Union City, Ohio, their entire married lives. Survivors include two daughters, MaryEllen (Bill) Haynes of Lebanon, Ohio and Marla (Steve) Threewits of Union City, Ind; one son, Bill (Sue) Coppess of Ansonia, seven grandchildren, Rachel (Mike) Kafsky, Joshua (Sara) Haynes, Jonathan (Susan) Coppess, Jeff (Shira) Coppess, Jared (Annette) Coppess, Sean (Whitney) Threewits, Jill (Jason) Hemmelgarn;as well as two nieces and one nephew. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Wahneeta Gilbert, John (Glenna) Gilbert, Mary Lou (Richard) Patterson, Robert (Marjorie) Gilbert, and three nephews. The family wants to give deep, heartfelt thanks to her extended family at American Heritage Assisted Living, Union City, Ind., who took loving care of her for almost five years.

Helen was an active member of Community United Methodist church and Women's Society in Union City, Ohio. She farmed side by side with Sam, was an avid gardener, a good cook, spunky, had a very quick wit and many good, lifelong friends. Most of all, Helen loved being with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who brought her great joy.

For family and friends who wish to attend her Memorial graveside service, it will be Friday, August 14, at 11:30 a.m., at Teegarden Cemetery, Ansonia, Ohio. Pastor Mitch Arnold will be officiating. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing, if attending graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Helen's honor be made to "Helen Coppess Memorial Fund" ℅ Greenville National Bank, 446 South Broadway, Greenville, OH. 45331. These gifts will be distributed to her favorite charities. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com