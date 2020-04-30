Helen M. Harper

GREENVILLE—Helen M. Harper, age 88, of Greenville, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Brethren Home, following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Herman Harper and by brothers, Dewey and Guy Meadows.

Helen is survived by daughters, Pam (Bill) Poppaw, Sandy Sando and Linda Grimberg; son, David Harper; grandchildren, Heather (Josh) Whittaker, Carrie (Adam) Ison, Cody (Megan) Poppaw, Rob Sando, Kyle (Charity) Sando, Jonathan Sando, Leann (Shawn) Perry, Joel (Jacque) Grimberg and Julie Grimberg; 16 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Due to National health concerns, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery next to Herman. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
