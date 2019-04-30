GREENVILLE - Helen V. Spencer, 92, of Greenville passed away at 10:36 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Helen was born Dec. 29, 1926, in Darke County to the late Austin "Lee" and Bertha (Lyme) Yohey. In addition to her parents, Helen also is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin M. "Bud" Spencer on July 23, 2013, whom she married Aug. 26, 1946; sons, Steven and Terry Spencer; brothers, Roy Yohey, Ray Yohey and Gene Yohey; and sisters, Lucille Kimmel and Jeannette Cain.

Helen is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin L. and Ginger Spencer of Columbus and Jack D. & Sandy Spencer of Vandalia; daughter and son-in-law, Cinda S. and Sam George of Medway; seven grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Yohey of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was a homemaker. She was a member of the New Madison American Legion Post 245 Ladies Auxiliary.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com