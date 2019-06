NEW ALBANY — Helen Violit Marie Flint, 90, of New Albany, formerly of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at First & Main of New Albany.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Riverside Cemetery, Cemetery Drive, West Milton.

Hale-Sarver Funeral Home, West Milton is in charge of arrangements.