EATON - Herbert E. "Herb" Burton, age 84, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, following a brief illness.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet, by his parents and by a daughter, Terri Brumbaugh.

He was a 1953 graduate of Patterson Co-op in Dayton. He served in the National Guard during the 1960s. He retired as a tool and die Maker, working at both NCR & GM. He was a huge gun enthusiast and a life member of the NRA. He was a member of the Arcanum VFW and he enjoyed archery.

Herb is survived by children, Tamara (Rod) House and Tracey (Phil) Burton-Lindner, MD; grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Ben, Aaron, Levi, Ariel, Adrian, Melia, and Jaden; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Ian, Mason, Amelia and Aven and numerous other relatives and friends.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com