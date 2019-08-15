PALESTINE — Herbert Myron Saylor, 93, of Palestine, Ohio passed away peacefully at 1:18 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Oakley Place in Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Liberty Township, Ohio on August 6, 1926, he was one of seven children of the late William H. H. Saylor and Elva M. (Ketring) Saylor.

Herbert was a proud United States Navy Veteran, having served from 1944-1946 during World War II. He worked for more than 25 years at the Avco factory in Richmond, Ind.; and then worked at the Corning factory in Greenville for 10 years before retiring.

Herbert was a lifelong member of the Palestine Church of Christ. Having been a lifelong resident of Darke County, he was an active "fair-goer" and enjoyed going and catching up with friends. He liked to garden, play cards, go to auctions, and go to the casino boats. Herbert was a very simple man, who was loved by many. He truly will be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by the love of his life, Ida L. (Lipps) Saylor in 2007: son, Randy Saylor in 2004: as well as four brothers and two sisters.

Survived by his loving daughter Robin and Michael Houp of The Villages, Fla.: grandchildren, Hillary (Houp) and Chris McAlhany of Greensboro, N.C.; Vanessa (Houp) Miller of Clearwater, Fla.; Matthew Houp of Casper, Wy.: great-granddaughters Avery Miller of Clearwater, Fla. and Sophie McAlhany of Greensboro, N.C.: brother-in-law Bill Burkett: as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Friends may call on the family from 4-8 p.m. Monday August 19, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at the funeral home, with Pastor Mike Simmons presiding. Burial to follow at Palestine Cemetery, Palestine. Online condolences www.zecharbailey.com.