DAYTON — Hilary Ann Fitzgerald, 28, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Greenville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 19, 2020, in Dayton.

She was born on April 9, 1992, in Greenville, to Scott Fitzgerald of Greenville and Diana Kermeen of Greenville.

Hilary was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gerald Kermeen; and her grandmother, Shirley Fitzgerald.

Hilary loved her family and had the biggest heart. She loved her animals and spending time with her nephews and her sisters. Hilary was very generous, always giving rather than receiving in every situation. She was very social and loved being around people. Hilary had the most beautiful smile that would light up any room.

In addition to her parents, Hilary is survived by her siblings, Justin Fitzgerald of Lima, Ohio, Madeline Fitzgerald of Dayton, and Amanda Kermeen of Vandalia, Ohio; her stepmother, Barb Fitzgerald of Greenville; her grandparents, Robert Fitzgerald and his wife, Maxine, of Greenville; her grandmother, Alice Kermeen; her aunts and uncles, Janice Walker and her husband, Travis, of Fort Jefferson, Ohio, Mark Kermeen, Chris Kermeen and his wife, Kim, Rob Fitzgerald and his wife, Jodi, Cheryl Jay, and Charles Fitzgerald and his wife Cindy, all of Greenville. Hilary also leaves behind her nephews, and countless cousins and friends.

A celebration of Hilary's life will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 10 a.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Jefferson.

Hilary's family will be receiving guests Tuesday, October 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hilary's Go Fund Me account to help offset her final expenses. Please use this link to donate: www.gofundme.com/f/hilary039s-funeral-expenses

