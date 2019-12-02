GREENVILLE — Hunter Paige Smith, 24, of Greenville, passed away on November 15, 2019, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hunter was born on January 30, 1995, to Katrina Smith and Keith Burk Jr.

Hunter was a very loving and kind person. She loved to play board games and cards with her family and friends, especially Phase 10. Hunter always loved to make people laugh. Wherever she went she was the life of the party! Hunter will be greatly missed by many and remembered by all!

Hunter is survived by her mother and stepfather, Katrina Smith (Craig Goins) of Greenville; father and stepmother, Keith Burk Jr. (Cindy) of New Weston; great-great-grandmother Rosie Perry; great-grandmother Betty Miller; grandparents: Keith Burk Sr. of Greenville, Sherry Tomlinson of Eaton, Charlie Smith (Kathy) of Greenville. Aunts and uncles Kent Burk (Trisha) of Greenville, Kristy Burk (Sharon Hawes) of Waterloo, N.Y., Greg Smith (Sandy) of Cincinnati; siblings Abby Hayes, Danny Goins, Mason Robinson, Dakota Curtis, Darien Burk (Brianna), Keith Burk III, Riley Smith, Katelyn Burk, Dustin Burk, Isabella Burk, Anastasia Burk, Christian Burk. As well as numerous family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on December 7, at Greenville First United Methodist Church, 202 W. 4th St., Greenville; the family will receive friends at 2 p.m. with the service starting at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tribute Funeral Home in Greenville to cover costs.