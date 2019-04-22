OSGOOD - Imelda E. Stucke, 89, of Osgood, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater. She was born April 28, 1929, in Maria Stein to John and Mary (Bergman) Schlarman, who preceded her in death.

She married Roman W. Stucke on Oct. 9, 1951, and he also preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1995.

She is survived by children: Gary Stucke, Lynchburg, Va., Keith and Marge Stucke, North Star, Sheila and Mike Keller, Lima, Myron and Karen Stucke, Coldwater, Kevin & Carol Stucke, Maria Stein, Allison Stucke, Lima, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sister Lois Wenning, Osgood, and in-laws Betty Schlarman, Osgood, and Norma & Bill Rutschilling, St. Henry.

She was preceded in death by daughter Gail Stucke and daughter-in-law Dale Stucke, brothers and sisters Herb & June Schlarman, Rosella and Wilfred Tanner, Velma and Ralph Magoteaux, Eileen Schlarman, Clara and Ohmer Brandewie, Lucille and Bill Ketring, Hugo and Liz Schlarman, in-laws Esther and Dick Bohman and Clete Wenning.

Imelda was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the Ladies Sodality and the Church Funeral Choir. She was also a member of Osgood American Legion Auxiliary and co-owner of Norb's Place for over 40 years. She enjoyed following the Reds, OSU, the Bengals and Marion Local Flyers. She was an avid card player and loved needlework and puzzles. But spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday April 26 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood with Rev. David Zink, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and 9-10 a.m. Friday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Osgood Rescue Squad and Osgood Park. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.