GREENVILLE — Imogene V. Michael, 87, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of New Weston, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Village Green Health Campus in Greenville.

A private celebration of Imogene's life will take place at the convenience of the family with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Brock Cemetery.

