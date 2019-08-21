ARCANUM — Inez "Corene" Bucholtz, 94, of Arcanum, passed away surrounded by her family on August 20, 2019.

Corene was born December 14, 1924, to the late Lawrence E. and Bertha M. (Williams) Besecker in Greenville.

She enjoyed gardening and tending to her roses, as well as her many family activities. She was a member of Potsdam Church of the Brethren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dale E. Bucholtz and brother and sister-in-law Carl and Millie Besecker.

She is survived by her loving children Michael and Dianna (Wetzel) Bucholtz of McKean, PA, Dennis Bucholtz and Cynthia Boone of Lafayette, Ind, and Ann Bucholtz of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; grandchildren Kevin Bucholtz, Kyle Bucholtz, and Lucas Hartsough; four great-grandchildren; and brother Donovan (Jean) Besecker.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton, with burial following at Gettysburg Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Potsdam Church of the Brethren, State of the Heart Hospice, or a . Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.