NEW WESTON — Irene A. Siefring, 92, of New Weston, Ohio, passed away on October 4, 2019, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born June 19, 1927, in St. Peter, Ohio, to the late William and Caroline (Selhorst) Huelskamp. On November 18, 1947, she married the late Herbert Siefring, who died April 14, 2006.

Surviving are four children, Gene Siefring of New Weston, Barb (Dale) Link of Portland, Ruth (Louis) Grisez of New Weston, and Cindy (Mark) Knapke of Fort Recovery; 30 grandchildren, 110 great- grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Bowers of Dayton and Edna Grilliot of Versailles; son-in-law, John Bihn of Fort Recovery; in-laws, Mildred Mendenhall of Coldwater, Eulalia Zumberger of Anna, Jeanette (Paul) Lennartz of St. Marys, and Virginia (Robert) Schaefer of St. Anthony.

She also is preceded in death by her daughter, Marlene Bihn; daughter-in-law, Patricia Siefring; son-in-law, Leonard Bihn, 2 grandchildren, Craig Siefring and Joe Bihn; siblings, Ralph Huelskamp, Mary Huelskamp, Ann Dilhoff, Marcella Huelskamp, Louis Huelskamp; brothers-in-law, Art Schmitmeyer, Frank Dilhoff, and Bob Grilliot; in-laws, Alfreda (Ralph) Rose, Lucille (Leon) Kramer, Esther (Vic) Wuebker, Pete Evers, Mary (Hubert) Liette, Ron Mendenhall, John Zumberger, Cyril (Romilda) Siefring, Elmer (Rita) Siefring, Aloys (Hilda) Siefring, and Florentine Siefring.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg and its Altar Sodality. Irene enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Sharpsburg, with Fr. Christian Cone-Lombarte as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Calling hours will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday and from 9-9:45 a.m. Tuesday at Brockman-Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery.

