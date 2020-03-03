GREENVILLE — Irene Wynn, 91, of Greenville passed away at 10:45 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville.

Irene was born April 14, 1928, in Caribou, Maine to the late Peter and Gertrude (Corbin) Dione. In addition to her parents, Irene was also preceded in death by her husband, Home Wynn; daughter, Marlene Reed; and sisters, Arlene Kelly and Eleanor Ehler.

Irene is survived by her children, Joy Meade of Thousand Oaks, California, Linda and Dick Corbett of Liberty Township, Mike and Kim Wynn of Southgate, Kentucky and Kevin and Cheryl Wynn of Greenville; 10 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Irene formerly worked at numerous country clubs.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Chaplain Candy Null officiating. Burial will follow in East Zion Cemetery in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com