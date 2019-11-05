GREENVILLE — Iris M. Hathaway, 90, of Greenville, passed away at 12:33 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence.

Iris was born August 7, 1929, in New Madison to the late Lester and Florence (Agler) Geeting. In addition to her parents, Iris was also preceded in death by her husband, John R. Hathaway on May 11, 2010, whom she married October 5, 1950; son, Keith Hathaway; grandson, Robbie Hathaway; great-granddaughter, Sarah Heeter; brother, Wayne Geeting; and sisters, Margaret Miller Drew and Ruth McLear.

Iris is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, John R. and Deborah L. Hathaway of Greenville and Donald L. Hathaway of Greenville; daughters and son-in-law, Carol A. Hathaway of Greenville and Diane L. and Kirk Zimmer of Arcanum; grandchildren and spouses, Brian K. (Audrey) Hathaway, Jaime L. Hathaway and fiancé, Travis Burton, Doug (Karla) Zimmer, Philip (Haven) Zimmer, Charles (Krista) Zimmer, Erica Zimmer, Pam (Andrew) Parrish, Alicia (Jeremy) McKinney, John (Brittany) Hathaway; step-grandchildren and spouses, Matt (Jennifer) Swiger, Mike (Carrie) Swiger and Mitch (Ambré) Swiger; great-grandchildren, Naomi Hathaway, Johnathan Heeter, Lydia Heeter, David John Zimmer, Ashlyn Zimmer, Ethan Zimmer, Nadalyn Zimmer, Amelia Zimmer, Henry Zimmer, Alexi Zimmer, Cora Zimmer, Zyan McKinney, Hope McKinney, Lillian McKinney, Kailyn Robertson, Caison Parrish, Donald Lee Hathaway, Faith Hathaway, Colton Denny and two foster great grandchildren; step great-grandchildren, Audrey Swiger, Liam Swiger, Trevor Swiger, Jaylin Swiger, Nick Swiger and Landon Burton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Iris was a farm wife, mother and nurse for Dr. Boli and Wayne Hospital in Greenville. She graduated in 1947 from New Madison High School and in 1950 from Miami Valley Hospital School of Nursing. Iris was a member of Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church, Darke County Farm Bureau, Ft. Greenville Camping Club, Friends of the Darke County Parks and Nifty Neave Homemakers.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 15, at Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church, 3856 Church St., Ft. Jefferson with Rev. David Brisker officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church or the Church Building Fund. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com