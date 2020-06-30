Irma C. Hocker
GREENVILLE — Irma C. Hocker, age 81, of Greenville, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Brookdale Senior Living Center of Greenville.

Irma was born March 15, 1939 in Darke County, Ohio and the daughter of the late Charles T. and Inez E. (Laing) Grosch.

She was retired, having been employed at the Darke County Employment Office as well as the Medical Records Department of Wayne Health Care.

She was a very active member of the Ansonia First Church of God, a member of the Church Choir and a Sunday School Teacher. Irma was also an avid gardener, enjoyed sewing and canning.

In addition to her parents, Irma was preceded in death by Infant daughter Huddle, granddaughter Hilary Barga, Brothers Norman Grosch, Merlin Grosch and Lon Grosch.

Irma is survived by her children, Tina (Kyle) McClanahan of Arcanum and Rick (Sandra) Hocker of Cincinnati; grandchildren Austin Hocker, Olivia Hocker, Matthew Barga, Micah Barga, Christopher Barga and Ryan (Jessica) McClanahan; great-grandchildren Addie McClanahan, Colin McClanahan, Jaxon Hocker and Leo Hocker; stepdaughters Michelle (Steve) Hocker Stropes and Danielle Hocker; stepgranddaughters Mackenzie Grace and Cassidy Renee; stepgreat-granddaughters Finn and Ellie: brother Arthur Grosch of St. Charles, Mo.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor Dwayne Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbottsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to Catholic Social Services, 100 S. Main Ave., Suite 101, Sidney, OH 45365.

Funeral arrangement by Zechar Bailey Funeral home Greenville. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
