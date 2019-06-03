UNION CITY, Ind. — Ivan Earl Thornburg, 90, passed away Friday May 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 5, 1928 in Randolph County, Indiana son of the late Harold and Bertha McGunegill Thornburg. Ivan was a life-long farmer in Randolph County.

Ivan is survived by a daughter, Danielle Renee (Andrew) Sieferman- ofBrownsburg, Indiana; 2 grandsons, Benjamin Sieferman and Adam M. Sieferman; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded by his parents; wife, Janet Harry Thornburg in 2013; twin sons, William and Paul Thornburg; a sister, Velma Conklin; and a brother, Carroll Thornburg.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m.. Wednesday June 5, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Indiana with the Rev. Eric Knight conducting services. Visitation is 2 hours prior from 3-5 p.m. also at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the with envelopes at the Funeral Home. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family.

