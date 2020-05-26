GREENVILLE — J. Eileen "Dutch" Riegel, 100 years and 1 day young, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Village Green Heath Campus. She was born May 20, 1920, in Houston, Ohio, to the late Augustus S. and Warnah (Griffis) Holeton. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Riegel, whom she married on May 18, 1941; and her brother, Warren Holeton. Dutch was a graduate of Houston High School in Shelby County, where she played basketball. She spent her life serving others, whether that be her family or her patients during her career as a nurse's aide. In her free time, Dutch enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables. She was a member of the Greenville Moose, the American Legion, and was a longtime member of the Woodington Congregational Christian Church. She spent many hours playing euchre with her friends and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Dutch is survived by her children, Fredrick Riegel, and his wife, Jan, of Houston, Edward Riegel of Brandon, Fla., Roberta Hall and her husband, Steve, of Ansonia, Ted Riegel and his wife, Kris, of Skiatook, Okla., and Ned Riegel and his wife, Connie, of Lawrenceburg, Ind.; her 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will take place at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Terry Haworth officiating. A public graveside service will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at noon at Old Teegarden Cemetery near Ansonia. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, Ohio 45331, or the Woodington Congregational Christian Church, 8978 N. State Route 49, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 26 to May 27, 2020.