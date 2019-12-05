UNION CITY, Ind. — J. Mason Shockney, 85, of Union City, Ind. passed away early Sunday morning, December 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital of Dayton.

He was born August 29, 1934 in Union City, Ind., the son of Theodore and Ruth (Mason) Shockney.

He retired in 1980 as an electrician, having owned and operated Shockney Electric of Union City, Ind. It is still in operation after 55 years. Prior to owning his own business, he worked as a lineman for Indiana Michigan. Together with his son, he began a new career of Farming in 1976 with poultry, adding to the veal market from 1980-1990 and then Pork from 1990 to current. He and his wife, Shirley were past members of the Elks Lodge.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (Runkle) Shockney; a son, Allen Shockney of Union City, Ind.; a daughter, Jacqueline Stump (husband, Mike) of Union City, Ind.; three grandchildren, Jadrian Price, Jason Stump and Carrie Mastriano; and four great-grandchildren, Logan, Addisen, Alexis and Avery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Bill Shockney.

Private calling and services were held on Thursday, December 5, at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Fraze Brooks Memorial Chapel of Union City, Ind. Burial was at Union City Cemetery, Union City, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202. Extended family and friends may express condolences at www.wilsonshookfh.com.