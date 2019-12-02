GREENVILLE — Jack Burton Quinn, 79, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at 6:10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the State of the Heart Hospice Care Unit.

Born in Pleasant Hill, on March 31, 1940, he was one of six children of the late Albert and Lucy (Swartz) Quinn. Jack enjoyed anything that involved working with his hands. He liked to work on cars, garden, woodwork, and raise horses. Jack enjoyed traveling, and riding his motorcycle. He was a loving husband; he and his wife of 59 years, Beverly, were inseparable. He loved spending time with his children, and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings Paul Quinn, Ed Quinn, Mabel Wojciechowski.

Survived by his wife, Beverly (Waymire) Quinn, whom he married September 3, 1960: children Brad and Sara Quinn; Christine and Nick Norris; Kimberly and Will (Quinn)- Whitlow; Eric and Amy Quinn: 20 grandchildren: 31 great-grandchildren: brother John and Sharon Quinn: sister Mary Alice Mojciechowski: good friends Tom Allison; Otis and Peg: and his beloved dog "Roxie."

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m, Thursday, December 5, at the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Smith presiding. Burial to follow at Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.