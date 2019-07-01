GREENVILLE — Jack Lowell Wright, 92, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

Jack was born on November, 4, 1926, in Verona, Ohio, to the late Harold and Lola (Shuff) Wright.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Gertrude (Kolman) Wright; his brothers, Bill Wright, Mike Wright, Lloyd Wright, and Jim Wright; his daughter-in-law, Teresa Wright; his sister-in-law, Mabel Wright; and his brother-in-law, Don Boyd.

Jack was a man of many talents and interests. He served his country honorably in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of the VFW, Ansonia American Legion, Post 353, and the Greenville Elks, Lodge 1139. He was also a member of the Sunnyvale Sertoma Club, and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America. Jack was a very kind and giving person which was shown through his 15 years of volunteer service with the Wayne Health Care Auxiliary and as a former officer. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, deep-sea fishing and traveling. He and Florence had been on numerous cruises and traveled extensively. He was a prolific reader and enjoyed his time being lost in the pages of his favorite author, Louis L'Amour.

Jack was a proud graduate of Troy High School and The Ohio State University, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. After graduating, He went on to be a Certified Public Accountant working for the Department of Energy, retiring after 21 years of service. He was an amazing cook and took several culinary classes over the years. Jack liked to make people smile and enjoyed his honorary position as host of happy hour at Brookdale. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. Above all, he enjoyed spending his life with Florence and doing whatever they wanted to do and living life as best as he could.

Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Florence Mae (Rhotehamel) Dickey Wright, whom he married May 1, 1972; his son, John Anthony "Tony" Wright of Union; his step-children and their spouses, Diane and Roger Young of La Follette, Tenn., Steve and Kim Dickey of Versailles, and Lu Ann and Rusty Baker of Greenville; his grandchildren and their spouses, Joshua Wright, Jessica and Early Singletary; his step grandchildren and thei spouses; Teresa and Brian Mikesell, Jennifer Young, Kris and Michelle Dickey, Monica Anderson, and Holli Baker; his step great-grandchildren, Jared and Leela Waters, Ian, Jonah, and Colin Mikesell, Caden, Ethan, Kiersten, and Lauryn Dickey, Tyler Anderson, Kelci Stidham, Logan Stewart, and Gianna Stevens, his sisters and their spouses, Connie and Jim Gillespie of Venice, Florida, and Shirley and Ron Payne of Safety Harbor, Florida; his sisters-in-law, Beverly Boyd, and Sandy Haworth; and countless special nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Jack's life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Wayne Health Care Auxiliary, 835 Sweitzer St, Greenville, OH 45331