GREENVILLE — Jack R. Oswalt, 78, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Brethren Home Retirement Community. He was born June 9, 1941, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Ray and Elsie Minton Oswalt.

Jack worked at B.A.S.F. for 24 yrs. as a supervisor, farmed and drove a truck for Decker's Meats. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Greenville, was a 1959 graduate of Jackson Ohio High School, Card Club for 40 years, enjoyed horse racing and hunting, but loved sporting events at Greenville High School and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Jack and Tom Hope enjoyed roasting hogs for many events.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janice Collins Oswalt; children, Karla Moore of New Madison, Beth (Gary) Cain of Greenville, Tom (Jo) Oswalt of Long Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren, Nathan (Julie) Moore, Matthew Cain, Leslie (Ryan) Crawford, Leah (Ben) Shepherd; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Sandy Robison of Woodington, Ohio and Linda (Roger) Prescot of Portland, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Braylon Cain; a sister, Glendora Weiss; and a brother-in-law, Carl Robison.

Visitation is 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Brethren Home Retirement Community Chapel. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday also at the Brethren Home Chapel with the Rev. Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in the Teegarden Cemetery, Ansonia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www. reichardfh.com.