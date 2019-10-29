LAKELAND, Fla. — Everyone's favorite guy, Jack Riegle, 77, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on October 28, 2019.

He grew up in a small community in Ohio where he graduated from Ansonia High School.

Jack suffered this past year with lung cancer. He and his wife Barbara (Splittstoesser) moved to Florida in 1989. He was self-employed for several years before becoming a full-time employee of Green Construction. When he semi-retired nine years ago he went to work part time for Ace Hardware/Crowder Brothers in North Lakeland. He really enjoyed working there and his building knowledge came in handy for the customers.

Family includes four children: Julie (Richard), Troy, Barry (deceased) and Rick. He has two sisters, Roberta (John), Darla (deceased) (Rick). Grandchildren include Tyler (Ali), Courtney, Austin, Sara, Savannah, Emma, Amber, and April (deceased). Nieces are Cheryl (deceased), Penny (Scott), and Jackie. Nephews are Tyler (deceased) and Seth.

Jack was a Christian man and always lived his life doing the right thing and helping others. He will be greatly missed by all.

Services will be held at Victory Church Chapel, 1401 Griffin Road, Lakeland, FL 33810. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. and services from 11 to 12. There will be a luncheon following. Jack will be cremated by Kersey funeral home in Auburndale and eventually be buried in the Greenville, Ohio cemetery with his wife Barbara and their dog's ashes as well. This grave will be next to his son Barry.

Donations Will be appreciated to the American Lung Cancer Association (phone 855-993-6637).