GREENVILLE — Jackie "Jack" L. Baker, age 82, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Preceded in death by his wife, Joy Baker, parents, True and Edith Baker and brother, Sonny Baker.

Jack graduated from Arcanum High School in 1956. He was a newspaper carrier for the Early Bird for over 35 years and loved being on the farm. He was passionate about his family, raising animals, and gardening.

Survived by his children, Juanita Baker, Jeff Baker, Jennel (Mark) Massey, Jenny (Shane) Boone, and Jay Baker; grandchildren, Janette Baker, Josh (Melinda) Baker, Jeremy Baker, Brian (Tricia) Baker, Olivia Massey, Cole Massey, Ashton (Devin) Nafzinger, Brody Boone, Cayla Boone, Briana Baker; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Lucy, Caleb, Caiden, Viviane, Violet, Bravyn; siblings, Joan Rench, Donnie Baker, and Bud Baker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. leading into the funeral services. Burial to be held in Gettysburg Cemetery following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, Greenville.