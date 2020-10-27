1/1
Jackie Ray "Jack" Rader
GREENVILLE — Jackie Ray "Jack" Rader, age 63, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 12:07 a.m., at the Versailles Healthcare and Rehab Center in Versailles, Ohio. Jack was born November 15, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Barbara (Freeman) Rader.

Jack retired in 2018 from Spirit Medical Transport of Greenville where he had been employed as a transport driver since 2015. Prior to that, he had been employed for 35 years at Spartech Plastics, also of Greenville. Jack was an avid "car enthusiast" always attending car shows, and many times showing his Ford and Chevy trucks at the shows. Jack also loved watching and attending NASCAR races, going to Flea Markets and Garage Sales with his wife, Cheryl, and spending time woodworking.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lisa Anderson, in April, 1991; a brother, Bob Rader; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Jack is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Hatch) Rader of Greenville, whom he married on April 30, 1988; daughter and son-in-law, Krystal (Brad) Brush of Vandalia; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, John (Karen) Anderson of Gallipolis, Ohio; grandchildren, Austen Brush, Christopher Brush and Sydnee Brush; step grandchildren, Levi Anderson and Makayla Anderson; twin sister, Sandy (Jerry) Snyder of Arcanum; brothers, Steve Rader and Joe Rader, both of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Mr. Scott Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will be receiving friends Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Kidney Foundation or the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
