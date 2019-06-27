ARCANUM — Jaden Michael Weaver was born and called to be back with the Lord on June 22, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Edward Hammond.

Jaden is survived by his parents, Jacob Weaver and Sidney Hammond; grandparents, Linda Hammond, Mike (Michelle) Weaver, Jenni (Rich Cherico) Weaver; great-grandparents, Karen Johnston, Mike Weaver, Rose Weaver, Brenda (Tom) Eubank, Chet Cheadle; uncle, Dustin Butler, Brandon Niswonger; aunts, Josie Weaver, Hannah Weaver, Regan Weaver, Maddie Kerg, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, at 12 p.m. (noon) at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial will follow at Ithaca Cemetery. The family will be receiving guests from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. leading into the funeral services. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.