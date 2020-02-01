DAYTON — James A. "Jimmy" Hackney Sr., 63 of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Jimmy was born in Dayton on September 23, 1956, to his parents, Houston and Daisy (Johnson) Hackney. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Colwell-Hackney; sister, Janice (Ben) Seth; brothers, Duffy, Ricky, Shade, and Jeff.

Jimmy is survived by his four sons, James (Carrie), Robert (Ashley), Jesse (Susan), and Troy Hackney; grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Piper, Abigail, Ayden, Jayden, Lainee, Logan, Lucas, Jesse, Keyana, Troy, and Vanessa; siblings, Brenda Sizemore, Chuck (Brenda), Bobby (Sandra), Carla (Steve) Pigg, Sharon (Mike) Hartfelder, Sandy (John) Freels; and sister-in-law, Darlene Hackney; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jimmy loved his family, music, and playing guitar. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Trotwood Baptist Church, 777 E. Trotwood Blvd, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Pastor Randy Salyer officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bear Creek Cemetery. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com