SANTA CRUZ, CA. — James Allen Glass, 29 of Santa Cruz, California and formerly of Arcanum, Ohio passed away on Monday June 10, 2019. He was born June 28, 1989, in Greenville, Ohio the son of Larry and Dawn Glass of Arcanum and the late Gloria (Sloane) Glass. He served his country in the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Gloria (Sloane) Glass and his brother: Anthony Michael Glass.

He is survived by his father and step-mother; his brothers and sisters: Justin (Kathy) Glass of Greenville, Michael Glass of Tennessee, D.J. Glass of Piqua, Tina Brown of Greenville, Audri Glass of Findlay, Susan Glass of Arcanum, Marcus Glass of Arcanum, Quin Glass of Arcanum, Ali Glass of Arcanum; step sisters: Amanda Craig of Arcanum, Samantha Griffith of West Harrison, Indiana, Katelyn Landwhar of Rising Sun, Indiana; niece and nephew: Kenzie and Colton; his grandmother: Barbara Glass.

There will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be expressed throughwww.zecharbailey.com