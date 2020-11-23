CLAYTON — James Andrew "Jim" Patton of Clayton, passed away peacefully Saturday November 14, 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Jim was born April 27, 1932 to Koneta and Howard C. Patton and is preceded in death by sister, Betty Garrett, and brother, Howard C. Patton, Jr.

Jim is survived by the love of his life, Jeanette (Funk) Patton, for over 60 years; brother, Larry Patton; sisters, Jane Henby and Carol "Kay" Herring; his loving family: son, Ted Patton of Vandalia; son and daughter-in-love, Tim and Terri (Wachter) Patton of Tipp City; grandson, Michael Patton and wife, Devon Williams of Tipp City; granddaughter, Katie (Patton) Bench, husband, Jacob Bench, and great-granddaughter, Eleanor "Ellie" Bench of Westerville, Ohio; very dear friend and neighbor, Gwendolyn Owen; as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

A 1950 graduate of Greenville High School (Ohio), Jim attended The Ohio State University, forever a proud Buckeye. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy, where he flew a unique aircraft, the Lockheed P2V. Jim devoted most of his career to being an Air Traffic Controller at Dayton International Airport, where he retired as Head Trainer in 1989.

Jim was a longtime active member of Shiloh Church UCC, where he served on the Media Ministry for over 40 years.

Jim enjoyed numerous hobbies, including fishing, bird watching, photography, woodworking, and tricycling. He held to a strict regimen of one (and only one) martini per day, and an occasional Guinness Beer.

Due to COVID-19 virus, no services are planned. To celebrate Jim's life, if desired, donate to a charity of your choice. Then hold high a martini, a Guinness, or beverage of your choice, and lift up a resounding "O" "H", to which you will receive a spiritual "I" O" ! Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com