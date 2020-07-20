PENROSE, N.C. — James (Jim) Bruening died on July 6, 2020, of natural causes at the home he built in Penrose, N.C.

A native of Yorkshire, Ohio, Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Bruening, and his brothers Jake and John, all of Yorkshire, Ohio.

Jim's loving survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rebecca (Simon) Bruening, originally of Willowdell, Ohio, and their two sons, Jacob Bruening (Buffy) of Fort Mill, S.C. and Jeffrey Bruening (Jennine) and two grandchildren Jenson and Juliette of Conroe, Texas. Jim is also survived by his siblings, Betty Shappie (Carl Owens) of Versailles, Ohio, Joseph Bruening (Mary) of Yorkshire, Ohio, and Bernadette Arehart (Randy) of Grove City, Ohio.

Jim was born in Greenville, Ohio, on March 3, 1948 and grew up on the family's dairy and crop farm in Yorkshire, Ohio.

After graduating Versailles High School in 1966, he attended Indiana Technical Institute and graduated with a degree in chemical engineering. Jim and Becky moved to the Chicago area where Jim obtained his MBA from Purdue University in 1973. Shortly after, they moved to South Carolina where they started their family.

In 1981, the family moved to Charlotte, N.C., where Jim educated himself and carried out many home improvement projects. He also explored classes in cooking, painting, and stained glass. His family and friends considered him quite the renaissance man.

In 1988 the family moved to Germany for Jim's work. While there, the family took advantage of the move and traveled throughout Europe. In 1989, the family moved back to the US with a short stay in New Jersey before returning to Charlotte. Here, Jim really embraced his two favorite hobby — woodworking and gardening. A prized feat is that he cultivated a garden that was eventually designated as a horticultural preserve.

In 2008. Jim and Becky started to act on their dream of building a retirement house on property they bought in Penrose. Continuing his tradition of 'learning to do,' he took architecture and general contractor classes and built a beautiful retirement home in the mountains.

After retiring from Wellman Inc. in 2010, they moved to temporary housing in Etowah while they broke ground on their retirement home. Immediately they found a loving, caring community in the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic church. During the construction in 2011, Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Becky and Jim became active members of the Brevard Hendersonville Parkinson's Support Group that became so important to them both as they learned and adapted to this disease.

Jim was a deeply faithful Roman Catholic that lived his life by the teachings of the church.

Below is a quote he carried around in his wallet, next to pictures of his family, and lived by:

"To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; To appreciate beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; To know even one life has breathed easier because you lived. This is to have succeeded.

A memorial service is planned for March 6, 2021, when conditions surrounding COVID19 will hopefully be more favorable for social gatherings.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 S. Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.