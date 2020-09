NEW MADISON — James "Jim" E. Falknor, 89, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

A graveside service, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, will take place Monday, September 21, 2020, 3 p.m., at Greenmound Cemetery.

