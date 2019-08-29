ARCANUM – James "Jim" Elliott Roberts, 86, of Arcanum, passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Laurels of West Carrollton.

He was born on March 15, 1933 to Herbert and Pauline Roberts. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Roberts, and brother-in-law, Ted Covert.

Jim graduated from Jefferson Schools in 1951 and went on to get his B.S. in Business from Miami University. He was a farmer and also worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, where he retired after 26 years of service. He was a former member of the United States Army, Arcanum Bowling League, and Arcanum Faith United Methodist Church. Jim was a long time member of the church and served many of those years as the treasurer and one of the trustees. Jim was a loving father and husband; a doting grandfather; beloved brother, and son. He had a quick wit with a gentle soul. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Jim is survived by his children, Vicki (Whit) Swain, Cindy (Tim) Maxwell; grandchildren, Taylor, Claire, & Spencer Maxwell, Ashleigh & Haldan Swain; sister, Beverly Covert; brother, Eugene "Gene" R. (Charlene) Roberts, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held 5-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Indian College Fund or the Native American Rights Fund. Email condolences and donations may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.