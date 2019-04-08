UNION CITY, Ind. – Jim Moore, 80, of Union City, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana. He was born on August 20, 1938, in Union City, Indiana, to Charles R. and Kathleen (Cotter) Moore. He retired from New Venture Gear in Muncie, Indiana, after 32.5 years. He was a member of the UAW Local 499. He attended First Baptist Church, Greenville, Ohio.

Jim is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandy Moore; his six children, John A. Moore of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Kim (Carl) Hicks of Union City, Indiana, Barb (Dan) Longanecker of Palestine, Ohio, Chris (Kathy) Moore of Union City, Indiana, Ronnie (Janice) Bolen of Greenville, Ohio, Clyde Moore of Greenville, Ohio; and a special four-legged friend Rascal; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews; a sister, Marylin Hery of West Milton, Ohio; and a Thomas (Carole) Moore, Winchester, Indiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Kathleen Moore, his brother Charles E. Moore and sister Charlene Hines.

Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Monday at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Road, Union City, Indiana. Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Jim Merideth officiating. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Reid Health Hospice, 1100 Reid Parkway, OCC Suite 125, Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com.