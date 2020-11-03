HOLLANSBURG — James Hill, age 92, passed away at Miami Valley Hospital October 29, 2020. He was born November 2, 1927, to Henry and Cordelia Cougill in Centerville, Indiana.

James was a graduate of Centerville High School and a veteran of the United States Army. He retired as a supervisor from Dana Corporation. James loved to fish, mushroom hunt, play cards and he was an avid Buckeye Fan. James was a member of the NHPA, a three-time champ, with three different divisions. He was a member of the American Legion in Hollansburg. He was also a team member of Rose City Horseshoe and Darke County Horseshoe.

James was an 80 year member of the Hollansburg Christian Church, where he served as a board member and a trustee. He was also an honorary member of the Salem United Methodist Church in Straughn, Indiana.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 73 years, Marthalea Hill; several nieces and nephews, Michael Cougill (Susan), Carolyn Cougill, Margene Lasley, Pam Cougill, Toni Lysak, Dawn Alyea, Ron Black (Judy), Linda Twaits, Carmen Wilcox, Steve Williams (Nancy), Darleen Wilcox, Becky Adkins (Larry), Rick Moores, Kent Wilcox (Tammie), Alan Slick (Diane), Robyn Hicks (Brian), Jennifer Kowalski (Tom), Melanie Black (John), Lori Laux (Eric) and Sheryl Behnken (Bill); 24 great-nieces and nephews; 40 great-great nieces and nephews; one great-great-great-nephew; and many special friends including his Horseshoe friends. James was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Besides his parents, James is preceded in death four brothers, William Cougill, Charles Cougill, Wilbur Cougill and Clyde Cougill; a niece, Roberta Vaughn; and a nephew, Kyle Wilcox.

A memorial service to celebrate James' life will be held November 9, 2020, 12 noon, at Hollansburg Christian Church, 172 Elm Street, Hollansburg, Ohio, 45332.Family and friends may visit at the church two hours prior to the service. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in James' memory be sent to: Circle U, 19 North 13th Street, Richmond, Indiana, 47374, or to the church.

Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.