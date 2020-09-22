ANSONIA — James "Jim" I. Dunwoody, 88, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born on December 7, 1931, in North Star, Ohio, to the late Benjamin and Mary (Nisonger) Dunwoody.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Will; and his siblings, Evelyn (Duane) Meyer and Ruth (Carl) Dowdy.

Jim enjoyed being outdoors. From hunting to fishing, he enjoyed all the beauty that nature had to offer. He was a carpenter and loved to build things, especially for his family. During many trips to visit with family, Jim would end up either fixing something for them or building them something. Aside from being a self-employed carpenter, Jim also spent many years as a farmer. When he was not building bird houses or helping others, Jim could be found inside enjoying a Louis L'amour book. Jim was a proud veteran and honorably served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He was a charter member of the Ansonia Area Rescue and was a member of the St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Greenville.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janet (Kuhn) Dunwoody, whom he married on December 7, 1985; his children, Diann (Larry Irvin) Dunwoody, Linda (Bob) Cornett, Gayle (Jim) Rismiller, Eric (Darlene) Smith, Adam (Candace) Smith, and Shelley (Brad) Knick; his grandchildren, Darren (Maggie), Craig (Firouzeh), Mark (Janelle), Justin (Jamie), Jessica (J.P.), Jackson, Grayson, Alex, Katrina, Krystal, and Destiny; his great-grandchildren, Riley, Sam, Tate, Eli, Emily, Blake, Ian, Molly, Lily, Cooper, Hallie, and Matthew; his siblings, Ina (Bob) Meeds, Janice Anderson, and Joyce Dunwoody; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim's life will take place Thursday, September 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Father Wayne Rollins officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

For those who would prefer to join the service remotely, a livestream of Jim's service can be viewed at www.facebook.com/tributefuneralhomes.

Family and friends may visit Thursday from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Masks will be required, and social distancing will be expected of those who are attending Jim's services.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, State of the Heart Care, or the Ansonia Area Rescue.

Online condolences and Hugs-From-Homes may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com