GREENVILLE — James J. Goubeaux, formerly of Greenville, passed away on October 5 2019.

He and his wife Enid have resided in Chicago, Ill. for the past three years.

Jim was born in 1936 to Jerome H Goubeaux and his wife Margaret Tebben Goubeaux.

Like his father, Jim was an attorney. He received a B.A. Magna Cum Laudefrom Wabash College and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He then attended Harvard Law School where he received an L.L.B. Juris Doctor in 1961.He returned to Greenville, where he practiced law until 2007.

Jim was engaged in a variety of Business-Professional activities: Judge of the Darke County Court from 1962-1978, President/Director Fifth Third Bank, Western Ohio 1989-2007. President, Greenvi1le Industrial Park 1973-1979, President Darke County Bar 1967 Arbitrator, American Arbitration Association 1981-1996.

He also served his community as President of WDPR Public Radio,Season Sponsor and Trustee of the Loft Theatre Company Dayton, and the Darke County Center for the Arts.

In 2007, Jim and Enid were named Arts Advocate of the year by Dayton Culture Works.In 2010, they received the Governor's Award Arts Patron of the Year for Ohio.

Jim and Enid are the parents of two sons, Edward Goubeaux and Jerome Goubeaux, who survive them.