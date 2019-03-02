FORT RECOVERY — James J. "Jim" Stump, age 86, of Fort Recovery, Ohio, died March 2, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater, Ohio.

He was born March 17, 1932, in Jay County, Indiana, to the late John "Kenneth" and Onda (Jetter) Stump. On June 22, 1952, he married Helen (House) Stump, who survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Cheri (James) Menchhofer of Coldwater and Kimberly (Mick) Munn of Centerville, Ohio; two brothers, Larry (Mary Jo) Stump of Hudson, Wisconsin, and Steve (Audrey) Stump of Plymouth, Michigan; four grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; in-laws, Lowell (Janice) House of Greenville, Ohio, Jane (Clyde) Stump of Greenville, and Janice Lyme of Greenville.

Preceding him in death is a son, Dennis "Butch" Stump; a grandson, Dan Menchhofer; siblings, Robert Stump, Laverne (Carl) Adams and Jean (Howard) Ballard; a sister-in-law, Phyllis (Kenny) Wolfgang; and in-law, Robert Lyme.

He was a 1950 graduate of the former Madison High School, Jay County, Indiana, and served in the U.S. Army. He was previously employed at Fort Recovery Industries, Hull Brothers, K&L Tractor Sales all of Fort Recovery, and Sheffer Implement, Portland, Indiana.

Jim served on the Fort Recovery Fire Department and the Fort Recovery Village Council, and was a lifetime member of the Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association. He also attended Fort Recovery United Methodist Church, Fort Recovery.

Jim loved building go-carts and small tractors; however, he treasured the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services are 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, Pastor Jim Stilwell, officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ft. Jefferson, Ohio, at a later date. Calling is 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday prior to services at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery. In lieu of flowers and gifts, contributions can be made to State of the Heart Care or the Southwest Mercer Fire District. Condolences may be directed to www.brockmanboeckmanfh.com