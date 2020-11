GREENVILLE — James Kenneth "Jim" Pence, age 65, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Thurs. Nov. 5, 2020, 7:42 a.m., at his residence.Funeral services will be held Tues. November 10, 2020, 2 p.m., at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, Ohio, with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will follow in the Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Services will be available by Zoom on the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page.

