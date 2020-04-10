ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — James "Jim" Kenneth Thwaits, age 63, of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Basil Thwaits; sister Debbie (Powell); and nephews Will and Pat.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Kelly (Lehman). Survivors also include his children and their spouses, Ryan (Trish), Rachel Gause (David), Jennifer Gibson (Rodney), Ashley Jasper (Seth); his mother, Carol; brothers John and Bill; and grandchildren Kohl, Krue, Sebastian (Sammy), Kayge, Keris, Mayla, Grayson, Myah, and Marlo. In addition, Jim is survived by his special Golden Retrievers, Tanner and Lilly.

He was a master carpenter and spent the last several years working for Palmer Builders in Englewood, Fla. He took great pride in his craftsmanship and thoroughly enjoyed enriching the lives of others through his sense of humor, hard work and attention to detail.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a place and time to be determined.