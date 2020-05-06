GREENVILLE — James Lee Brock, age 62, of Greenville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on Oct. 3, 1957, he was one of six children to the late Leonard and Carolyn (Gibson) Brock. James was a United States Army veteran. He was an optician, and had proudly owned his own practice for many years. He enjoyed watching races at Eldora Speedway; and Cleveland Browns football games. James was quite the character, and will be deeply missed by many. Survived by his children, Shanna Smith, Jimmy and Maryknoll Brock and Brianna Brock; siblings Julie and Sam Sponaugle, Joy and Mike Tedore, John Brock, Lenny Brock, Jill and Sam Hart; grandchildren, Tiffany, Elysse, and Rylie; two great-grandchildren; and many more family members and friends. There will be a private visitation and service for James. Burial in the Dayton VA Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.