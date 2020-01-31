CELINA — James R. Bohman, 71 of Celina, formerly of Russia, Ohio passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at The Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

He was born August 14, 1948, in Maria Stein to the late Maurice and Olivia (Evers) Bohman. He married Beateris (Swafford) Bohman on June 14, 2005, and she survives in Celina.

Jim is also survived by children: Stephen and Jennifer Bohman of Russia, Michael Bohman of Versailles, Janice and Ed Grillot of Versailles, and grandchildren: Luke, Emily, Max, Ben, Ava, Gus, Ray, Kayla, Isaac, Jace, Salem, Shelby, Jake, Maggie, and Victoria.

He is also survived by siblings and in-laws, Vernon and Mary Ann Bohman of Russia, Kenneth and Dianna Bohman of Versailles, Edward and Darlene Bohman of Osgood, Frederick Bohman of Columbia, Ky., Barbara Bohman of Osgood. He is preceded in death by a brother Lorys Bohman.

Jim was a member of the Celina Moose, Celina Eagles, and was a past member of the Goat Farmers in Yorkshire. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force, and was an owner and operator of Bohman Trucking.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 3, and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Russia. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com