ERLANGER, Ky. — James R. Hunt, 72, of Erlanger, Kentucky, (formerly of Greenville and Eaton, Ohio), passed away August 11, 2020 at home. Jim ended his valiant battle against ALS with courage and strength, surrounded by his loved ones.

Jim was born April 10, 1948, to Joseph and Mildred Hunt of Ansonia, Ohio. He graduated from Ansonia High School in 1966. Following his high school graduation, he attended Miami Jacobs Business College, graduating with an Associate Degree in business accountancy. Jim was a proud Air Force Veteran, serving from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam Era War with the 432nd Supply Squadron, Udorn Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand. Jim felt it was an honor to serve his country. He worked for Fram Corporation in Greenville, Ohio, for many years. Upon his move to California, Jim devoted his career to the field of distribution management and warehousing. Upon returning to Ohio in 2005, he continued his career in management, retiring in 2014 from Iams in Lewisburg, Ohio. He married Bonnie Harris Yates on June 29, 2019. Jim always called her his "Lucky Spin" as they enjoyed many happy years and adventures together. He closely followed the musical work of ELO, the Eagles and the Traveling Wilburys, whose songs comforted him for many hours. He greatly enjoyed being a beloved grandfather and enjoyed all family activities.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Hunt, his sister, Nancy Hunt Shiverdecker, his daughter, Shirley Hunt Collins and his brother in law, Royal E. Harris. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Harris Hunt; son, Jonathon Hunt (Elisabeth) and granddaughter, Brocklynne of Baton Rouge, La.; sister, Marilyn Hunt Bowers (Jim) of Panama City Beach, Fla.; and mother, Mildred Hunt of Edgewood, Ky. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle Collins (Madison) of Greenville; Elizabeth Garber (Isaiah) of Greenville; Katie Hunt (Kris) of Phoenix, Ariz.; Stephanie Hunt of Phoenix, Ariz., and great-granddaughter, Jerri-Ann Tandoc of Phoenix, Ariz.; nephew, Todd Shiverdecker (Georgetta) of Sidney; nephew, Derrick Bowers (Lynn) of Panama City Beach, Fla.; Stacey Guinn (Jory) of Greenville; brother-in-law, Terry Shiverdecker (Nancy) of Columbus, and many beloved family members and friends. Jim is also survived by his sister-in-law, Connie Harris of Eaton and his stepchildren and their families: MaryEllen Yates Farrell (Scott), and grandsons, William and John of Crescent Springs, Ky., and Nelson C. Yates II (Kelly), and granddaughters, Emma and Olivia of Clarendon Hills, Ill.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St. Eaton, Ohio, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon with Reverend Roger Stine conducting the service. Burial will follow in Mound Hill Cemetery, Camden Road, Eaton. Per the family's request and in accordance with the Governor's mandate for COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be given to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street, NW, Washington, D.C. 20006. Jim's family is appreciative of the compassionate care given by the Cincinnati VA ALS Clinic and Dr. Robert Neel of the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com