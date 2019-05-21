GREENVILLE - James R. Turner, 87 of Greenville, passed away at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday May 21, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville. Jim was born October 23, 1931, in Lancaster, Ky. and the son of the late Willie & Donia (McQuary) Turner.

He retired in 1988 from Schultz Motors of Greenville where he had been employed for 21 years as a salesman.

Jim was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Army and the recipient of 2 Bronze Service Stars. He was a member of the Greenville American Legion, V.F.W. and an active supporter of the local DAR.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Lois E. (Lilly) Turner May 22, 2011and sister and brother-in-law Betty (Turner) and Bud Stegall.

Jim is survived by his nephews Mike (Rose) Stegall of Greenville and Dan Stegall of Troy; great nieces Katie (Mike) Fenstermaker and Emily (C.J.) Jasinski all of Greenville as well as numerous great great nieces and nephews.

Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Oak Grove Cemetery Ft. Jefferson, Ohio with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. There will be Full Military Honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. There will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com