GREENVILLE — James Ray Kidd, 53, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home in Greenville, Ohio.

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Kidd; his son, James Kidd, Jr.; grandchildren, Allie, Mathew, Chelsea and Crystal; mother and stepfather, Pauline and Lonny Kidd; father and stepmother, James and Annie Terry; sisters, Cora Kidd and Lonni Sue Kidd; and brother, Ron Kidd.

Rest now, Jim, knowing you are loved.