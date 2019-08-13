FOUNTAIN CITY, Ind. — James "Jim" Russell Petersime, 67, of Fountain City, Ind., passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home.

Jim was born October 6, 1951, in Greenville, to the late William and Barbara (Nealeigh) Petersime. He was a 1969 graduate of Greenville High School and went on to attend IU East in Richmond. He was also a United States Air Force Veteran. Jim was an excellent cabinet maker and woodworker and a master gardener. He had also been a past Special Olympics Coordinator.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Shari (Burden) Petersime; two brothers, Lang Petersime of Dayton and David Petersime (wife Dorothy) of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Norman and Jane Bang.

A funeral service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Smith, McQuiston, and Webster Funeral Home in Fountain City. Pastor Gloria Ward will officiate. Burial will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wayne County Foundation with the memo Richmond Rose Garden, 33 S. 7th St., Richmond, IN 47374.

