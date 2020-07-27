GREENVILLE — James Stanley Bush, Jr., age 56 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, on September 10, 1963, he was one of eight children to the late James Stanley Bush, Sr. and Dawanda Maxine (Bush) Deem. James was a kind hearted, gentle giant. You could find him working on vehicles, in his garden taking care of his flowers, and enjoying barbeques and cookouts with his family and friends. He loved his Harley Davidson, listening to Elvis Presley and watching NASCAR races. He was easy to love; and loved by so many.

Survived by his children Lorinda and James "J.C" Hull; Daniel Bush; James S. "Jimmy" Bush, III: grandchildren Jacob Weist; Samuel Weist; Avery Hull; Joshua Hull; Colton Hull; Haillie Bush; Mcayla Bush; Lauren Grilliot; Damion Grilliot; Lucas Grilliot; Lillian Grilliot; Alexis Daugherty: siblings Deborah Burton; Linda and Matt Fitzgerald; Biba and Kris Warner; Jay and Peggy Bush; Ray and Brenda Bush; Bill and Carolyn Bush; David and Nicki Bush: step-father Nevin Deem: as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Don Smith presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to offset expenses.

