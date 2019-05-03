VERSAILLES - James T. Simmons, 72, of Versailles, passed away on Thursday May 2, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. at the Versailles Health Care Center, Versailles, Ohio.

He was born Dec. 21, 1946, in Miami County, the son of the late Orville and Mary (Ginn) Simmons.

He served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a truck driver for several years,

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother: Thomas J. Simmons; his sisters: Judy Voisard, and Mary Katherine Snyder.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday May 10, at 12 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Veteran's services will be conducted by the Versailles Veterans Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com