James V. "Jim" White, Sr., of Eldorado, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Jim's life, with full military honors provided by the Greenville Honor Guard, will be held on Sunday, March 8, at 4 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus.

Jim's family will be receiving guests on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.