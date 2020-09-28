1/2
James Walter Walls
GREENVILLE — James Walter Walls, age 88, passed peacefully Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

Jim was born on March 22, 1932, in northern Darke County to Walter and Lily (Garrison) Walls.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother in-law John Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Bateman) Walls, whom he married July 6, 1953; son, Perry and daughter-in-law, Isabel; sister, Barbara Murphy; and brother, Roger Walls.

Jim was co-owner of Walls Brothers Asphalt Company for many years with his brother, Roger. He was very active in the road building industry, and was very proud of his years of service on the board of Directors at Flexible Pavements of Ohio. Jim was a veteran, a very social person with many friends, loved his dogs, and touched the lives of many.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a Private Funeral Service at the convenience of the family in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio with Father Peter Logsdon officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery.

A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at a later date.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Darke County Humane Society, 7053 State Route 49, North Greenville, Ohio, 45331.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
