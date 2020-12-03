WEST MANCHESTER — Jane M. Chambers, age 87, of West Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence. Jane was born April 28, 1933 in Darke County, OH to the late Otto and Ruth (Charles) Schaar.

She was a 1951 graduate of Monroe High School. Jane was a member of West Manchester United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Bunko Club.

In addition to her parents, Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, Myron Chambers, in 2006; and sister, Vivian Falknor, in 2018.

Jane is survived by her four daughters, Jayna Ray of West Alexandria, Ohio, Joy Gary of Monticello, Ind., Jennifer (Floyd) Jenkins of Ansonia, Ohio, and Julie (Brian) Hines of Eldorado, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Schaar of New Madison, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12:30 p.m., at Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester, Ohio. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331.

